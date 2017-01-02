10 decorating mistakes to avoid right now

“Just because you saw that a style or design or a particular piece was trending does not mean that it would suit your lifestyle,” says decorator Gwyn Guanzon.

Getting rid of a “fad item” like a beanbag chair, a lava lamp, mounted antlers, sunburst mirrors, mahogany or heavily distressed furniture can be a major pain once you’ve tired of it, or worse, it goes out of style.

Decorator’s tip: Decorate according to your needs, not according to what’s trending on Pinterest. Choose your own style – it’ll last you longer, especially if you know how to creatively recycle it.