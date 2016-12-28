Be inspired by this beautiful Spanish-colonial home

After being under colonial rule by Spain for over 300 years, the Philippines received Iberian and Latin-American influences in its architecture, with the Mission-style and Spanish Colonial Revival architecture arriving later on, further developing its style in the country, with the best examples being that of the famed Manila Hotel, Gota de Leche Building, and Paco Market, especially evident with the thousands of churches and cathedrals across the country.

Although a majority of these buildings were lost to natural disasters like earthquakes as well as during World War II, when the Americans bombed Manila to counter the Japanese, the style is still a look sought after by many Filipinos, who appreciate the romantic, tropic-friendly design such as this Spanish colonial home: