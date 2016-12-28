Be inspired by this beautiful Spanish-colonial home

After being under colonial rule by Spain for over 300 years, the Philippines received Iberian and Latin-American influences in its architecture, with the Mission-style and Spanish Colonial Revival architecture arriving later on, further developing its style in the country, with the best examples being that of the famed Manila Hotel, Gota de Leche Building, and Paco Market, especially evident with the thousands of churches and cathedrals across the country.
Although a majority of these buildings were lost to natural disasters like earthquakes as well as during World War II, when the Americans bombed Manila to counter the Japanese, the style is still a look sought after by many Filipinos, who appreciate the romantic, tropic-friendly design such as this Spanish colonial home:
The vaulted, thatched ceilings create a light and airy space, making the outside look bigger than it really is, while also creating an escape route for rising hot air. Protected from the elements, guests can marvel at the intricate carvings on the wooden archways or get comfortable on the woven sofa sets and have their cup of tea whilst enjoying the light breeze.
The creation of a natural pool immediately creates an air of calm, and is also a must in Spanish architecture, incorporating the four elements into their abode. In lieu of a fountain usually found in the front of the house, a serene lap pool takes its place, surrounded by lush greenery.
The Spanish-colonial palette is anything but dull! Invigorate guests who come to dinner with a bright, bold reds softened with warm ambient light. The rich color makes the room look more exciting, making you wonder if a bit of salsa dancing is to be expected along with your dessert and moscato.
With the high ceilings and magnificent-looking archways, every corner of this Spanish-colonial home is Instagram-worthy, decorated with big art pieces and even bigger chandeliers. Even the heavy, velvet drapes that separate each room give the space a dramatic flair.
The eclectic mix of interiors are sourced entirely from countries located along the silk route, telling the story of their journey from the forests of Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand to the skilled artisans that crafted them into beautiful works of usable art, like this gorgeous four-poster bed.
As the sun sets on the horizon, one can truly appreciate the beauty of this Spanish colonial with its perfect balance of all four elements—earth, wind, fire, and water—making it look more like a sanctuary more than a resort.