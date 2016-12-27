Gender neutral decorating tips

So, you've finally decided to move in with the boyfriend (or vice versa) or you're newlyweds who have bought their first home together and are looking forward to decorating the space without the interference of the in-laws and other extended relatives trying to persuade you to keep the giant wooden spoon and fork set or convince you how your home just isn't complete without a picture of The Las Supper hanging by the dining room table. It's an exciting and fun time, but it can get frustrating when your interior design preferences are different. With each of you bringing his and her own sets of furniture, knick-knacks, and tastes when it comes to decorating, it may be an uphill battle to wrestle with what you should keep, toss, and buy.

That said, here are a few top tips that help you meld the aesthetics of the masculine and feminine into a gender-bending each space until it looks like something the both of you would like to come home to, with an irresistible vibe full of artful detail and feminine, organic touches that'll make you both want to kick your feet up and enjoy your home that you created together.