Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The perfect minimalist house for a big family

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist house
Loading admin actions …

What do you like in a house? Spacious so that you and your family can freely move around? Open so that natural light is available throughout the day? Timeless so that it remains stylish for a long period of time? Then we've found the house for you.

Take inspiration from the masterpiece of these German architects. This classic yet contemporary design is so versatile that we can imagine it as a beach house, in the countryside, or in a posh village in the city. Let's have a closer look.

Facade

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist house
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

This minimalist cube house is unassuming. With its white facade and sleek lines that runs from side to side, one can already sense the simplicity and modesty of its aesthetics. The blank canvas devoid of details and texture brings your attention to the shape of the house. 

Rear view

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist house
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

If this house was an evening dress, it would be a sexy backless gown. If you think the front is quite simple, it's because the wow factor is at the back. With huge windows that opens up to natural light, this is one view that you don't want to miss.

Angles and perspectives

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist house
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

The beauty of this house changes from every angle and perspective. It may look like a totally different house from one corner but its commanding presence remains.

Living Room

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Living room
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

In line with the predominantly white exterior, the living room and other parts of the house stayed true to the color scheme. Here we can see the white ceiling and walls, with the floor having subtle touches of grey. Notice the modern fireplace which cuts through the two sides of the room. You have big enough space for the kids to run around.

Kitchen

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Kitchen
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

The polished finish of the white cabinetry exudes elegance in the kitchen. The white countertop is a bold choice but definitely reflects modern design.

Bathroom

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist style bathroom
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

The absence of handle on the drawers gives the bathroom a sleek and clean finish. What do you think about the lights? Aren't they sophisticated and contemporary?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Staircase

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

The staircase gives an industrial feel to this modern abode. It's practical and understated.

At night

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist house
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Nighttime gives a totally different look for the house. Lights are installed in areas to highlight the spaces in the house. It may be minimalist in design but it certainly is full of character. If you are keen to see more minimalist houses, check out the home that's talk of the street in Netherlands.

How to bring the wabi-sabi philosophy into your home
What do you think about this house? We'd love to hear from you below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks