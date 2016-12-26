The perfect minimalist house for a big family

What do you like in a house? Spacious so that you and your family can freely move around? Open so that natural light is available throughout the day? Timeless so that it remains stylish for a long period of time? Then we've found the house for you.
Take inspiration from the masterpiece of these German architects. This classic yet contemporary design is so versatile that we can imagine it as a beach house, in the countryside, or in a posh village in the city. Let's have a closer look.
This minimalist cube house is unassuming. With its white facade and sleek lines that runs from side to side, one can already sense the simplicity and modesty of its aesthetics. The blank canvas devoid of details and texture brings your attention to the shape of the house.
If this house was an evening dress, it would be a sexy backless gown. If you think the front is quite simple, it's because the wow factor is at the back. With huge windows that opens up to natural light, this is one view that you don't want to miss.
The beauty of this house changes from every angle and perspective. It may look like a totally different house from one corner but its commanding presence remains.
In line with the predominantly white exterior, the living room and other parts of the house stayed true to the color scheme. Here we can see the white ceiling and walls, with the floor having subtle touches of grey. Notice the modern fireplace which cuts through the two sides of the room. You have big enough space for the kids to run around.
The polished finish of the white cabinetry exudes elegance in the kitchen. The white countertop is a bold choice but definitely reflects modern design.
The absence of handle on the drawers gives the bathroom a sleek and clean finish. What do you think about the lights? Aren't they sophisticated and contemporary?
The staircase gives an industrial feel to this modern abode. It's practical and understated.
Nighttime gives a totally different look for the house. Lights are installed in areas to highlight the spaces in the house. It may be minimalist in design but it certainly is full of character. If you are keen to see more minimalist houses, check out the home that's talk of the street in Netherlands.