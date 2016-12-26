The perfect minimalist house for a big family

What do you like in a house? Spacious so that you and your family can freely move around? Open so that natural light is available throughout the day? Timeless so that it remains stylish for a long period of time? Then we've found the house for you.

Take inspiration from the masterpiece of these German architects. This classic yet contemporary design is so versatile that we can imagine it as a beach house, in the countryside, or in a posh village in the city. Let's have a closer look.