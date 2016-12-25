How to bring the wabi-sabi philosophy into your home

Wabi-sabi is a Japanese aesthetic that embraces beauty in imperfection. This is characterized by simplicity, modesty, asymmetry, austerity, and intimacy. It appreciates the natural objects and processes. If the wood has aged or the concrete is exposed, that's an element of wabi-sabi philosophy. In interior design, it could be described as softer minimalist, a simpler and more organized rustic, and a bit rugged Asian. Imagine this Japanese home with cracked concrete walls and rough finishings on its dining room. Then you have an image of wabi-sabi that celebrates unique beauty and the passing of time. Here are some ideas you can try at your own home.