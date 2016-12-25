Your browser is out-of-date.

How to bring the wabi-sabi philosophy into your home

homify Mediterranean style bedroom White
Wabi-sabi is a Japanese aesthetic that embraces beauty in imperfection. This is characterized by simplicity, modesty, asymmetry, austerity, and intimacy. It appreciates the natural objects and processes. If the wood has aged or the concrete is exposed, that's an element of wabi-sabi philosophy. In interior design, it could be described as softer minimalist, a simpler and more organized rustic, and a bit rugged Asian. Imagine this Japanese home with cracked concrete walls and rough finishings on its dining room. Then you have an image of wabi-sabi that celebrates unique beauty and the passing of time. Here are some ideas you can try at your own home.

Exposed brick

One of the major characteristic of wabi-sabi is exposed brick on the wall. Highlight it's texture with smooth and linear cabinetry in opposing color.

Traces of history

It's time to bring out the furniture you inherited from your grandparents. Anything with traces of history is seen as more valuable in wabi-sabi concept. 

Simple and clean

The whole concept of wabi-sabi is keeping it simple and clean. Avoid clutter and distractions. Choose simple furniture with clean lines.

Zen elements

Include ornamental plants in your pursuit of a wabi-sabi home. Embrace the concept of nature and natural processes.

Cracks and scratches

The key to wabi-sabi philosophy is authenticity. Cracks on the door or scratches on the furniture symbolizes the passing of time. If it's weathered or beaten, it's because it has been used and that's something to be appreciated.

Free space

Wabi-sabi is not afraid of free space. It doesn't feel the need to fill up every inch of the house. 

Earth tones

Because of the predominant use of natural materials, the color palette of wabi-sabi leans toward whites and earth tones.

Focus on people

Wabi-sabi is about life. Its design philosophy centers on the people who live in the space. It's something unique and personal to everyone.

Are you excited to apply the wabi-sabi philosophy in your home? Which design idea is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below.

