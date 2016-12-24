Your browser is out-of-date.

8 decorating tips for tiny homes

APARTMENT “VERBI”, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room
If the thought that decorating your small space seems daunting, take a step back and get a fresh perspective. Realize that what you have in your hands is actually an opportunity to create something practical and efficient. But remember that style must not be compromised in the process. Take for example this small apartment in Paris that exudes elegance and style despite the challenge of space. Here are some tips to bring enormous style to your tiny home.

The vertical line

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you know how to use lines in a room, you can instantly create space that you never thought you had. Our tip would be to opt for vertical tiles, long mirror, and tall sink in the bathroom to achieve this.

Elevate yourself

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Having a loft like this is almost like having two storeys in your bedroom. You have space big enough for your bed and underneath is a spacious area that can double as storage. 

Cut corners

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

What may seem like a useless corner in the kitchen has excellent potential to be an interesting cabinet like this. 

A play in symmetry

Living Room ZERO9 Living room
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Symmetry and balance creates an illusion of space. Having the same elements on both sides in your living room would make it appear wider.

Bits of bold colors

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

Keep the living room neutral and add a pop of color in certain elements like this yellow chair.

Decorative wall

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

If you wish to put up dividers, make sure it contributes to the design aesthetic of your home. It should have the same color and texture like the other furniture in your house to make it coherent.

Splash of white

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Keep the flow going in your house by using white in the wall, furnishings, and furniture. The light color reflects the light well and makes the room appears twice as big.

In love with loft

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

The best way to create space in a tiny home is to include a hidden hideaway. A bedroom loft is not only a style statement but it also gives its homeowners privacy and a sense of order.

Are you feeling inspired to decorate your tiny home? What is your favorite decorating idea? We'd love to hear from you below.

