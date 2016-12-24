8 decorating tips for tiny homes

If the thought that decorating your small space seems daunting, take a step back and get a fresh perspective. Realize that what you have in your hands is actually an opportunity to create something practical and efficient. But remember that style must not be compromised in the process. Take for example this small apartment in Paris that exudes elegance and style despite the challenge of space. Here are some tips to bring enormous style to your tiny home.
When you know how to use lines in a room, you can instantly create space that you never thought you had. Our tip would be to opt for vertical tiles, long mirror, and tall sink in the bathroom to achieve this.
Having a loft like this is almost like having two storeys in your bedroom. You have space big enough for your bed and underneath is a spacious area that can double as storage.
What may seem like a useless corner in the kitchen has excellent potential to be an interesting cabinet like this.
Symmetry and balance creates an illusion of space. Having the same elements on both sides in your living room would make it appear wider.
Keep the living room neutral and add a pop of color in certain elements like this yellow chair.
If you wish to put up dividers, make sure it contributes to the design aesthetic of your home. It should have the same color and texture like the other furniture in your house to make it coherent.
Keep the flow going in your house by using white in the wall, furnishings, and furniture. The light color reflects the light well and makes the room appears twice as big.
The best way to create space in a tiny home is to include a hidden hideaway. A bedroom loft is not only a style statement but it also gives its homeowners privacy and a sense of order.