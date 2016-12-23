8 easy Christmas decorating ideas for your home

Christmas is just around the corner. And, the best way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year is to decorate your home according to your taste and personal style. Any interior designer or decorator will advise you to find a particular theme that speaks to you. The key, however, is not to overdo it. Choose a particular area in the house to showcase your decoration. Perhaps the living room where you will entertain your guests? Or maybe you want to cheer up your foyer for Christmas, which will give a warm welcome to anyone who enters your home? Here are some tips to get you started.
Use wood elements to decorate your home like these candle holders that look like trees in the winter. It gives a rustic feel that takes you to the forest on Christmas morning.
Gezellig is a Dutch word, which can be translated to cozy or a nice atmosphere that gives people a warm feeling. It's embedded in the Dutch culture and their practice of having family and friends over to have drinks or share a meal. It has no exact English translation and it's almost unexplainable. It's something you feel when you are in someone's home. Aim for gezellig when you decorate your house for the season.
Cute owls for Christmas? Why not! It's interesting, unexpected, and fun! Get the kids to pick out the design and make sure it's what everyone would enjoy.
Never be afraid to experiment with colors for your Christmas tree. Put together something you haven't tried before like purple, red, and pink. Add textured elements like feathers as well. Remember that you'll only know if it works when you've tried it.
Who said that you can only decorate inside your house? Spread the Christmas spirit to your neighborhood with a tall and well lighted Christmas tree on your front yard.
If you have the time, get into DIY mode and handcraft your own Christmas decor. Bring out the artist in you and create something that shows your personality.
It's always about the details. It's the little things that people notice and it's what makes anything special.
There may be areas in your house that you overlook, but has a lot of potential. Take for example your windows, which could serve as a perfect blank canvas for an interesting Christmas decor.