Modern house with an unexpected surprise

homify_PH homify_PH
homify Modern home Black
We love surprises here at homify, especially when they come from ingenious architects willing to push the envelopes of design. One such example is this project from Zurich-based Meier Architects, who have designed this modern marvel that may not look much from the outside… but, wait until you see what it has hiding behind its simple façade. 

The patio

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Terrace Wood Black
This multi-storey home features a stark, grey façade showing off clean lines and narrow windows, and not much else. It may seem simple from the front, but what's inside is the complete opposite. A look around the corner reveals that there is more to this house than meets the eye. Located in the back is an outdoor dining area surrounded by greenery, which is perfect for entertaining guests. 

A fantastic view

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Terrace Wood
Further down the patio is a view of the sleek glass-framed living room that overlooks scenes of the mountains, hills, and a nearby lake. 

Wild growth for a relaxed hour

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern style gardens Wood
You don't have to look very far to find nature in this house. All you have to do is just simply walk out into the backyard, where a little covered retreat amongst greenery awaits.

The dining room

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern dining room Beige
This dining space is a dream for people who simply loves to invite guests over for a little dinner or parties. Apart from the long, dining table in dark wood, the space also features long window benches, which are a good spot for afternoon teas.

The kitchen

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Kitchen White
The kitchen offers a striking with its white cupboards and sink juxtaposed with a floor-to-ceiling doorway in darkwood and brown parquet flooring. Available light is, of course, always a welcome touch!

A glimpse into the green

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Living room White
Who needs television when you have a living room facing a large glass sliding door that opens up to magnificent views of nature? The bookshelf behind and all that generous light also make this room a perfect spot for curling up with a good book.

Geometric shapes everywhere

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Study/office
While the rest of the house features simple style and muted tones, the owner offer an unexpected twist via this office with a geometric black-and-white carpet.

The bedroom

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern style bedroom Beige
What better way to end your days or workweeks than by lounging in this sleek bedroom that features a cosy queen-sized bed facing those large picture windows?

A walk-in closet

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern dressing room Beige
And, like it couldn't get any better, the master's bedroom is also equipped with a bright walk-in closet.

