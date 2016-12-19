The perfect house for families with children

From this perspective, the size of the terrace becomes even clearer. It offers plenty of space for sunbathing, grilling, and relaxing, and connected to the interior via several glass doors. Here, another technical refinement is emphasized: As a plus energy house, it utilizes an energy-saving technology for heating, cooling, and ventilation. The energy of the external and exhaust air is used and a heat recovery of 95 percent is achieved by means of a heat exchanger. The heated or cooled air is then distributed throughout the house with the aid of power-saving fans, with fine-pored filters guaranteeing optimum air quality by keeping dust, pollen, and air pollution away.