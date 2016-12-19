Your browser is out-of-date.

The perfect house for families with children

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern home
Behold, the ultimate dream house! Awarded the German Dream House Prize 2015 and reached third place in the category Plusergiehäuser, this outstanding prefabricated property impresses with its mix of modern technology and comfort with the help of Skapetze, the lighting experts who conceptualized this property's sophisticated, state-of-the-art lighting plan.

The façade

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern home
From the street, we take a first look at the 160 square meter house. The exterior design follows a modern and timeless style, starting with its classic saddle roof, which are very popular in Germany. The adjoining garage, as well as a part of the veranda at the back, were provided with a flat roof, which gives it that contemporary look. The attractive appearance, meanwhile, is rounded off with a partial wooden panel, which is a nice contrast to the bright, white plaster of the remaining façade.

The back

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern home
Its chic design continues to the back. The spacious wooden patio stretches around the building and was partly roofed to give it protection from bad weather. On the roof of the family house, you'll find a photovoltaic system, which allows the building to generate more electricity than the inhabitants consume. An intelligent power storage and control system ensure that the house is autonomous in its energy supply.

The patio

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern home
From this perspective, the size of the terrace becomes even clearer. It offers plenty of space for sunbathing, grilling, and relaxing, and connected to the interior via several glass doors. Here, another technical refinement is emphasized: As a plus energy house, it utilizes an energy-saving technology for heating, cooling, and ventilation. The energy of the external and exhaust air is used and a heat recovery of 95 percent is achieved by means of a heat exchanger. The heated or cooled air is then distributed throughout the house with the aid of power-saving fans, with fine-pored filters guaranteeing optimum air quality by keeping dust, pollen, and air pollution away.

Living room

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Living room
Inside, the home features an open-plan living space. Here, we see a hallway that lets its inhabitants fluidly move from one space to the next. Thanks to large windows and glass doors leading to the terrace, the entire interior is supplied with natural light. After sunset, the expert lighting plan of our experts provides a warm ambiance.

Cooking and dining area

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Kitchen
This photo shows the ultra-modern open cooking and dining area separated by only a kitchen island. The lighting has a refined combination of direct and indirect LED light sources, which is particularly appealing and convincing in both practical and aesthetic terms.

Bedroom

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern style bedroom
Upstairs of prefabricated house are located next to two equal-sized children's rooms, the pictured master bedroom with its own dressing room and a spacious bathroom. This is accessible both through the corridor and through the bedroom of the parents. In the design of the rooms, attention has been paid to a comfortable layout, plenty of space and high-quality materials, which lead to an unbeatable feeling of living.

Bathroom

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern bathroom
Finally, let's have a look at the bathroom in white and decorated with a wide mirror giving it a spacious illusion. Like the rest of the house, this room is equipped with an intelligent smart system, which enables its residents to switch off all the lights by clicking on a state-of-the-art mobile touchpanel.

