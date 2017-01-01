Interior decorating trends for 2017

In the Philippines, the start of the year has always been a good time to give your home a much-needed makeover. So, if you've always wanted to breathe in some fresh air into your space, here are some amazing ideas from our homify experts to finally get you started on this new, exciting project.
We see the homes of 2017 to adopt a more fluid vibe, with different rooms and spaces embracing and opening up to a variety of roles. Entertaining is no longer limited to just living room, eating not just limited to the dining room, and guests are more than welcome to share in the joys of cooking and preparing meals!
The minimalist trend of the past year will still continue into the following year, albeit with a little revision. Special attention will be given to adding pop of color into your white spaces, so if you've always gone the neutral route when picking your furnishings, maybe now is the time to take some risks and get that vibrant-colored sofa you've always wanted!
The next year will be a little less bohemian, and a lot more coordinated. Take a break from mixing hues and patterns this coming year and aim for a more harmonious environment by sticking to just one color. In this case, the decorator has decided to match the purple sofa with a similar colored flower and painting.
Add a little bit of nature into your private space by adding plants. Not only does it make your bedroom aesthetically pleasing, it also actually helps you rest better at night. Go for plants that aid in getting a good night's sleep such as lavender, jasmine, valerian, or gardenia.
Take cues from contemporary cafes and restaurants by opting for white, brick-shaped ceramic tiles that is expected to make a big comeback by 2017 as per interior designers and architects.
While the minimalistic style will still be coming on strong in 2017, those who are more into the maximalist philosophy will be delighted to hear that wallpapers are making a comeback. Channel a bit of that retro '60s and '70s look with wallpapers in a variety of prints.
The Scandi style is here to stay! A perfect balance of form and function, Scandinavian has remained one of the most popular and enduring interior design styles to date. So, keep those white walls and that
less-is-more attitude from the past years.
Sometimes it takes very little to change the personality of a house. For example, give your apartment that raw touch by leaving bricks exposed.
Bedrooms are apparently the big focus of 2017. A good and peaceful has been long overdue, after all, after the crazy year that was 2016. So, for the new year, give your room a homey feel by choosing warm colors, just like this example from Fratelli Barri.