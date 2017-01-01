Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Interior decorating trends for 2017

homify_PH homify_PH
38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
Loading admin actions …

In the Philippines, the start of the year has always been a good time to give your home a much-needed makeover. So, if you've always wanted to breathe in some fresh air into your space, here are some amazing ideas from our homify experts to finally get you started on this new, exciting project.

No more boundaries

s k a n d y n a w s k i b ł ę k i t, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Kitchen
DK architektura wnętrz

DK architektura wnętrz
DK architektura wnętrz
DK architektura wnętrz

We see the homes of 2017 to adopt a more fluid vibe, with different rooms and spaces embracing and opening up to a variety of roles. Entertaining is no longer limited to just living room, eating not just limited to the dining room, and guests are more than welcome to share in the joys of cooking and preparing meals!

Hints of color

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

The minimalist trend of the past year will still continue into the following year, albeit with a little revision. Special attention will be given to adding pop of color into your white spaces, so if you've always gone the neutral route when picking your furnishings, maybe now is the time to take some risks and get that vibrant-colored sofa you've always wanted!

Color coordinating

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The next year will be a little less bohemian, and a lot more coordinated. Take a break from mixing hues and patterns this coming year and aim for a more harmonious environment by sticking to just one color. In this case, the decorator has decided to match the purple sofa with a similar colored flower and painting. 

Keep a plant next to the bed

Chambre parentale, SO Design SO Design BedroomBeds & headboards
SO Design

SO Design
SO Design
SO Design

Add a little bit of nature into your private space by adding plants. Not only does it make your bedroom aesthetically pleasing, it also actually helps you rest better at night. Go for plants that aid in getting a good night's sleep such as lavender, jasmine, valerian, or gardenia. 

Small ceramic tiles for the kitchen walls

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Kitchen
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

Take cues from contemporary cafes and restaurants by opting for white, brick-shaped ceramic tiles that is expected to make a big comeback by 2017 as per interior designers and architects

Decorate with wallpaper

Uygulamalar 2 , 4 Duvar İthal Duvar Kağıtları & Parke 4 Duvar İthal Duvar Kağıtları & Parke Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
4 Duvar İthal Duvar Kağıtları &amp; Parke

4 Duvar İthal Duvar Kağıtları & Parke
4 Duvar İthal Duvar Kağıtları &amp; Parke
4 Duvar İthal Duvar Kağıtları & Parke

While the minimalistic style will still be coming on strong in 2017, those who are more into the maximalist philosophy will be delighted to hear that wallpapers are making a comeback. Channel a bit of that retro '60s and '70s look with wallpapers in a variety of prints. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Scandinavian will still rule

Appartement Paris, Meero Meero Living room
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

The Scandi style is here to stay! A perfect balance of form and function, Scandinavian has remained one of the most popular and enduring interior design styles to date. So, keep those white walls and that less-is-more attitude from the past years. 

Exposed brick in industrial style

wnetrza, Mocca Studio Mocca Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Mocca Studio

Mocca Studio
Mocca Studio
Mocca Studio

Sometimes it takes very little to change the personality of a house. For example, give your apartment that raw touch by leaving bricks exposed. 

Warm bedrooms

Коллекция Mestre, Fratelli Barri Fratelli Barri Classic style bedroom
Fratelli Barri

Fratelli Barri
Fratelli Barri
Fratelli Barri

Bedrooms are apparently the big focus of 2017. A good and peaceful has been long overdue, after all, after the crazy year that was 2016. So, for the new year, give your room a homey feel by choosing warm colors, just like this example from Fratelli Barri. 

Modern house with an unexpected surprise

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks