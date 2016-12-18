How to make your home Pantone color-ready for 2017

It's almost the end of the year and Pantone has announced its color for 2017: Greenery. The refreshing and revitalizing shade is a symbol for new beginning and an allude to nature that signals us to take a deep breath and enjoy our surroundings. Whether it's tropical or rustic, there's always a way to infuse greenery in your home. Although the easiest would be to call a gardener to introduce flora and fauna into your house, why don't you try something new and exciting? Perhaps you can even make creative rooms that kids will love.