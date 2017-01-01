Small house, big impact

You should consider many factors when planning the construction of your home. The most important things to consider, of course, are the location and style, while the size comes in at a close third. And while it's always easier to work with lots of space, taking on the challenge of designing a small home is much more rewarding in the end sometimes—especially when it ends up looking like this architectural marvel from Casas Inhouse.
The view from the outside may be simple, but under all this supposed simplicity is a design wonder waiting to unravel. Aside from its very unique box-type style, the whole house exudes a minimalistic ambiance that is at once chic and contemporary thanks to its neutral palette and pitched roof.
This is how the house looks at night. Well-placed lighting fixtures add to the dramatic look of the property during the evenings. But, as you can see, this home doesn't need too much outdoor lighting because the floor-to-ceiling windows makes way for its indoor lighting to illuminate the exterior as well.
This is a very common living room set-up, especially for Philippine apartments. But despite lacking that extra square meters, the designers have managed to make the interior appear spacious with minimal furnishings in subdued colors.
Next to the living and dining rooms is the kitchen. This is a clever idea for people who loves a big kitchen, but doesn't have a lot of space! A horizontal kitchen not only creates the illusion of a wider space, but its position facing the dining makes it easier to to cook and entertain guests.
This bedroom is the epitome of calm. It's a place where you can quickly wind down and soothe nerves after a long day at work. We love its wooden, minimalistic frame which matches with the floor panels made from the same material. This space is devoid of all sorts of unnecessary extras that would introduce only to the chaos and unnecessary detrimental to a good night's sleep!
Even though the property is on the small side, the designers have still managed to indulge the owner with a cool reading nook consisting of a comfortable chair, an industrial floor lamp, and a chic bookshelf. Keep in mind that when designing your own home, always devote a special place for those little pleasures, whether it be reading, watching films, or even creating art.