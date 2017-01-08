Your browser is out-of-date.

The most common bathroom decorating mistakes

Nuevo lavabo Kaliya diseñado por Vicent Clausell para la firma Sanycces., Clausell Studio Clausell Studio BathroomSinks
If there is any room in your place that should strike the perfect balance between form and function, it should well be the bathroom! However, this all-too-important space is also one of the trickiest areas to design, especially if one does not have that much space to spare. And given the compromises decorators have to make, some result to frustratingly inevitable, not to mention irreversible mistakes. That said, we've collected some of the cleverest tips and solutions you can follow to avoid any errors when designing and decorating your bathrooms. 

Very bold colors

Bathroom Design homify BathroomSinks
Bathroom Design

While its tempting to bestow your bathroom with bold, bright colors, giving it that will only make your small space even smaller and even a little claustrophobic. Our expert advice is to stick to neutral colors such as white, beige, or grey. Also, go for large-format tiles instead of smaller ones to give it the illusion of space. 

Poorly-placed sinks and toilets

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern bathroom
Wimbledon

Sinks or toilets placed in the wrong places can become a real problem. We've seen it all before: sinks placed in the center of the room when there isn't much room or a toilet seat place situated right by door making it an obstruction. While a little careful can go a long way, we also think that it is best to consult with a specialist to avoid any unwanted surprises.

Shower door dilemma

Vasche in ghisa, Gentry Home Gentry Home BathroomBathtubs & showers
While spacious bathrooms can have the luxury of having actual doors, smaller spaces actually do not. Instead, opt for more cost and space-saving options such as sliding door in glass or even plastic. Or better yet, just use a curtain, which also does the trick! 

Toiletries clutter

Nuevo lavabo Kaliya diseñado por Vicent Clausell para la firma Sanycces., Clausell Studio Clausell Studio BathroomSinks
Make like Marie Kondo and keep your sink and cabinet free of clutter. Learn to let go of anything that you rarely use, or as Ms. Kondo would say, doesn't make you happy, and also items that have already expired. Also, organize your cabinet in such a way where products you often use are within easy reach. You'll thank us later with how much space and time you've saved from just following this one, simple tip!

Small mirrors or lack of it

Im denkmalgeschützten Vierkanthof trifft Tradition auf Moderne, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomMirrors
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Apparently, what applies to the tiles, also applies to mirrors! Installing large mirrors create the illusion of space. A frame-less mirror that reaches up to the ceiling doesn't only do the trick, but it also give the room a more sophisticated look. 

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
Don't you just hate a wet bathroom floor? Avoid this from happening by make sure you position a towel space or shelf next to the shower or bath, or within easy reach! An elegant example you can copy is this project from Studio Duggan in London. 

Geometrische Strukturen geben Badezimmern eine klare Linie, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomSinks
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Although it is necessary to save space in a small bathroom, we must take into account that there are things that you just can't compromise. Case in point: the sink! When it comes to this bathroom feature, always go for bigger if you can!

48 quick and easy home upgrades for a Filipino home

