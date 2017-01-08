The most common bathroom decorating mistakes

If there is any room in your place that should strike the perfect balance between form and function, it should well be the bathroom! However, this all-too-important space is also one of the trickiest areas to design, especially if one does not have that much space to spare. And given the compromises decorators have to make, some result to frustratingly inevitable, not to mention irreversible mistakes. That said, we've collected some of the cleverest tips and solutions you can follow to avoid any errors when designing and decorating your bathrooms.