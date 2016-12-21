A simple Japanese home that will leave you breathless

The frame of this Japanese house is made from wooden columns supporting its weight. The house is built on top of a flat foundation of earth and stones. The large roof mirrors the height of the home. The sloped roof is covered with tiles of kawara, allowing rainwater to flow off easily. The slightly curved eaves extend beyond the walls to protect the house from the hot summer sun and natural conditions, supported by complex bracket systems. The garden is an important element in welcoming guests and preparing them for the experience of a tea ceremony.