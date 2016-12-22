5 practical bathroom upgrades for rental homes

Moving from one country to another (and back again) can be tough. You can't really lay down roots since you don't know where your job will take you next, and investing in a house is out of the question since you'll never be in it long enough to enjoy it! So, renting a space for a few months or a few years seems to be the most logical thing to do.

But rentals are boring. And if you're anything like us, you have to make your current space feel like your own in order to be truly comfortable! A fresh coat of paint is usually the first step in beautifying any space, rearrange the furniture, then figure out what kind of lights you want and what type of foliage would go well by the windowsill.

But like most renters, the bathroom always seem like the area we pay the least attention to. We believe that small space where you spend most of your mornings taking a shower and getting ready should be treated with the attention it deserves, so here are five practical bathroom upgrades for rental homes: