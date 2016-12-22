5 practical bathroom upgrades for rental homes

Moving from one country to another (and back again) can be tough. You can't really lay down roots since you don't know where your job will take you next, and investing in a house is out of the question since you'll never be in it long enough to enjoy it! So, renting a space for a few months or a few years seems to be the most logical thing to do.
But rentals are boring. And if you're anything like us, you have to make your current space feel like your own in order to be truly comfortable! A fresh coat of paint is usually the first step in beautifying any space, rearrange the furniture, then figure out what kind of lights you want and what type of foliage would go well by the windowsill.
But like most renters, the bathroom always seem like the area we pay the least attention to. We believe that small space where you spend most of your mornings taking a shower and getting ready should be treated with the attention it deserves, so here are five practical bathroom upgrades for rental homes:
Plants bring a lot of life to drab bathrooms, perking up the room with some even helping to keep things smelling good. Succulents and air plants are are good place to start, as they thrive in moist environments and only need to be taken out for a bit of sun every so often. When you think you're ready to handle a bit more responsibility, Boston Ferns, Chinese Evergreens, Bamboo, Orchids, and Aloe Vera and excellent plants to keep as decoration that will thrive in the bathroom, giving it a luxurious spa feel.
Leaning shelves are a great way to add storage to small spaces without having to take up too much space, and don't have to cost a pretty penny. If you can't find what you need at the store, you can always opt to have one made to the specifications of your T&B, customized to your needs. Do you need shelf space and a towel rack? Or a few narrow shelves for your nail polish collection? This takes care of all of that as well as holding additional items without having to drill a hole in the wall.
Bathrooms in most rental homes are usually pretty standard by design—there's the toilet, a sink, the tub or a shower, and two cabinets at most. That's not much space to work with, and landlords usually don't allow tenants to drill holes in the walls. Shower caddies, woven bins, wire baskets, and catchalls solve this problem easily, and can also make for a fantastic accent piece.
Add color and personalty to this small space with big works of art! This can be anything from a poster of a monkey on the toilet staring back at you while you're on the loo to art pieces you love that would compliment the rest of the room. Save a few hundred pesos by choosing modern prints and contemporary pieces instead of oil paintings, as humidity is not their friend.
From clinical and harsh to soft and romantic, switch out the bright white fluorescent lights and set the mood with ambient lighting that has a warm, inviting quality to make you want to enjoy the space more. This is the room to relax and rejuvenate , so take the time to find out what your bathroom needs—maybe scones on a mirror, dimmers, or even a chandelier to add visual sparkle. If you can't change the lights out completely, candles are a more affordable option, and set a distinctly relaxing, romantic tone. Just make sure to keep them well away from any flammable objects such as towels and never leave them unattended.