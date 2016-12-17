5 ideas for a girl's bedroom

There is not a girl in the world who wouldn't wish to sleep on a canopy bed in her very own kingdom of pink. And, truth be told, this is one of the very first interior design request little girls will have for their mothers and fathers. The good news for parents is that they don’t need an enormous budget to make those rosy fantasies come to life — crowns, canopies, and pastels and all. So, for moms and dads who are at a lost on where to start, homify is here to help. Here, we list down some great ideas to get you started with this fairy tale project.