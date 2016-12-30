Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Tricks to a creative children's room that kids will love

homify_PH homify_PH
Holland Park: Notting Hill, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Nursery/kid’s room
Loading admin actions …

When designing a children's bedroom, we always fall into the usual design template of pinks and blues and a little corner devoted to playtime. But, for parents who want to add a little more creative flair to their kid's space, here are some cool ideas to get you started. 

Paint the walls

Sticker Les Sirènes, Bumoon Bumoon Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Multicolored
Bumoon

Bumoon
Bumoon
Bumoon

What better way to inspire your children's creative side than by having them wake up to a cool and colorful artwork every single day. While hiring a real artist to customize a mural that is to your family's taste (whether it is floral patterns or their favorite cartoon character) is your best option, it is also by far the priciest. If time and budget isn't on your side, a cheaper alternative would be to buy beautifully-designed sticker art, just like the one above.

Start them young with organization

Storage homify Living room
homify

Storage

homify
homify
homify

A kid's room can get messy at times with all the toys, the books, the videogames, and homeworks, so don't forget to install bookshelves and drawers (as well as those versatile plastic containers) to make it easy for them to organize their stuff.

Pick a theme

Kid's Room Roselind Wilson Design Nursery/kid’s room kids room,kids decor,playroom,interior design,modern
Roselind Wilson Design

Kid's Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Turn the room into a fun, little escape for your little one by having a theme that matches your child's interest. Aside from making them kids happy, sticking to a theme would also make it easier for you to narrow down your choices when it comes to buying furniture and decor for the room. Take for example this room, just add a few action figures and floating shelves in blue and red colors and, voila, you have yourself a superhero room!

Open up their imagination

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Nursery/kid’s room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Add little details that will get a child's imagination running, such as colorful buntings, play tents, or even a tipi, which are all very easy to create on your own. 

Give them enough space

Children's Bedroom with Plenty of Storage Nubie Kids Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Nubie Kids

Children's Bedroom with Plenty of Storage

Nubie Kids
Nubie Kids
Nubie Kids

It is very common for us to see compact children's bedrooms, but wouldn't it be nice to give kid's more than enough space to indulge in their day-to-day activities such as studying and playing and even inviting a few friends for sleepovers. 

Pick the right color

kids lego themed room Urban Creatures : Architects Modern style bedroom Yellow
Urban Creatures : Architects

kids lego themed room

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

Colors have the ability to affect our mood, so choose wisely, especially for your tots. Yellow and orange are among the best colors as both promote a happy, creative, and energetic vibe. While some would paint the entire room in a single color, it is also a great idea to just devote a wall to a bright shade like yellow, orange, red, and blue and then paint the rest with a much safer color such as white. 

Best kitchen ideas for a big Filipino family

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks