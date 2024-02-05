Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Magazine: articles, tips & information

Need help with your home project?
Let's get started
Need help with your home project?
Let's get started
Topics                    

What you should know before lacquering your furniture

Painting furniture is an excellent way to change your home's decor without spending much money! This process can be done in several ways, including lacquering the furniture and giving it the shine it needs.

I. Gaspar—homify I. Gaspar—homify
05 February, 2024

Pladur or Drywall: Advantages, Disadvantages, and All You Want To Know About It

Plasterboard, laminated plaster, Drywall, or Pladur: these are words that we are sure you are at least familiar with. You may call it with different names, but all refer to the same thing.

Sílvia Cardoso—homify Sílvia Cardoso—homify
05 February, 2024

This stone house has a wonderful interior!

The house we are preparing to visit has a minimalist and contemporary style that makes use of traditional materials from the interior of Portugal and combines them with modern, functional and, of course, beautiful architecture.

Sílvia Cardoso—homify Sílvia Cardoso—homify
30 January, 2024

15 Brilliant Ideas to Mix Styles: Spice up the Décor of your Modern Home

The embrace of the Mediterranean style makes it one of the most popular choices for architecture and home décor, even in modern homes. The delicate blend of luxury and comfort brings the feeling of Spanish, Greek, and Italian architecture—a perfect…

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
06 June, 2021

Cozy Furniture: 40 Ideas to help you kick back and enjoy the day

Comfort is always the name of the game. As human beings, our natural instinct is to gravitate to things that feel cozy, warm, soft, and comfortable. When we take care of ourselves, we glow and make space to take care of things around us too.

Nurtured by Natalia Nurtured by Natalia
29 May, 2021
1

21 Breathtaking Outdoor Designs For All Kinds of Houses

Whether it's your home or an apartment in a tightly knit community, outdoor spaces and garden areas are becoming crucial for comfort. In an age when privacy and control are the norms.

Nurtured by Natalia Nurtured by Natalia
28 May, 2021

If You Love Classic-Style Furniture, You Can't Miss These 12 Ideas

What comes to your mind when you think of classic-style furniture? You cannot possibly point to one specific style. This entire style encompasses a wide range from timeless and elegant pieces of furniture, of course, but along with that it is support…

Swati Mishra Swati Mishra
13 May, 2021

14 Amazing Ways to Use Glass Doors to Transform Your Space

Glass is such a versatile medium to be used indoors, there is no end to the number of ways in which it can be incorporated in home interiors and architecture. When it comes to glass doors, there is no end in ways in which they can be used both for fu…

Swati Mishra Swati Mishra
10 May, 2021

21 Cute Décor Ideas to Decorate your home

Home is where the heart is… it is also where we have the creative freedom to decorate as per our heart’s desire. From an accent wall to glittering lamps, art and souvenirs to throw pillows, there are simply no restrictions! And the strangest of thing…

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
22 April, 2021

12 Modern Nursery Design Ideas to Impress and Inspire You

Simplicity in design and functionality of style makes modern nursery a practical choice for modern parents. It won't be wrong to say that when designing the nursery or children's room, the parents' simple dream is a snugly safe and happy room for the…

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
17 April, 2021
Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks